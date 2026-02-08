Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record

Millions are turning in as the most anticipated halftime show in Super Bowl history is about to begin!
Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Bad Bunny is expected to attract a massive audience for his Super Bowl halftime performance.
Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who recently made history by becoming the first Latino artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, is set to perform at Levi's Stadium during the Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl game.
Rumours are circulating that Spotify's most-streamed artist could surpass previous Super Bowl halftime viewership record held by Kendrick Lamar due to his immense fan base.
Lamar's 2025 halftime performance was seen by 133.5 million people, making it the most viewed halftime performance.
According to Billboard, this record-high viewership placed him in first place compared to all previous performance.
What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?
Super Bowl 60 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, today with the halftime show likely beginning around 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Super Bowl?
NBC has the exclusive broadcast rights to Super Bowl 60 and the halftime show and it will also streamed live on Peacock.