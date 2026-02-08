Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record

Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Bad Bunny is expected to attract a massive audience

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record

Millions are turning in as the most anticipated halftime show in Super Bowl history is about to begin!

Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Bad Bunny is expected to attract a massive audience for his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who recently made history by becoming the first Latino artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, is set to perform at Levi's Stadium during the Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl game.

Rumours are circulating that Spotify's most-streamed artist could surpass previous Super Bowl halftime viewership record held by Kendrick Lamar due to his immense fan base.

Lamar's 2025 halftime performance was seen by 133.5 million people, making it the most viewed halftime performance.

According to Billboard, this record-high viewership placed him in first place compared to all previous performance.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

Super Bowl 60 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, today with the halftime show likely beginning around 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Super Bowl?

NBC has the exclusive broadcast rights to Super Bowl 60 and the halftime show and it will also streamed live on Peacock.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder
Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder

Popular News

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
33 minutes ago
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks

'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
51 minutes ago
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
59 minutes ago