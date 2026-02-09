Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s Super Bowl outing sparks meme frenzy

News
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together in a suite at the 2026 Super Bowl, prompting a wave of memes across social media.

On February 08, The Kardashians star and the F1 racer turned heads as they were spotted sitting together in a suite at the big game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The longtime friends set off romance rumors after they were photographed arriving together at a Paris hotel.

Kim and Lewis' “romantic outing” has sparked reaction among netizens as they make humours in response to their budding romance.

One user wrote on X, “this is more disappointing than his season last year.”

Another remarked, “Lewis Hamilton has no kids, unlimited freedom. Kim Kardashian has 4 kids, unlimited publicity. Who benefits more from this relationship?”

The third commented, “i don't think i've ever prayed so hard for something to be ai.”

One user tried to defend the couple, “Idc what ppl are saying, Lewis looks he's enjoying the moment, they look like they're having fun. If tomorrow it ends, who cares lol. It's not as if they're geatring for forever.”

While another commented on Kim’s past weddings, “She got her eyes opened behind those glasses saying in her head ‘so I’ll marry and divorce this one to and enjoy half his wealth’”

To note, After divorcing Kanye West in 2022, Kim had a public relationship with Pete Davidson and a rumored romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

