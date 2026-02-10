Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie 

Jacob Elordi sparked fresh romance buzz after being spotted getting cozy with Sydney Sweeney, following a flirty Wuthering Heights press tour alongside Margot Robbie.
The Euphoria co-stars were seen all cuddled up on stage at The Arlington Theatre during February 8’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
On Sunday, Sweeney and Elordi received the honour of Santa Barbara festival's prestigious Virtuosos Award, a special recognition given to actors for standout performances.
Their recent outing copied his recent flirty promotional tour with Wuthering Height's co-star Margot Robbie, as they promoted the Emerald Fennel adaptation of the classic novel.
Moreover, Elordi and Robbie’s working relationship sparked curiosity as they publicly showered each other with compliments about the film and their time on set.
Talking to Fandango, the Kissing Booth star shared, "We have a mutual obsession. I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 metres at all times."
He continued, "Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it. When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone."
The Barbie starlet also revealed she found herself to be "co-dependent" on Elordi while shooting the film.