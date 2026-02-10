Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider

Will Smith's unresolved anger has been exposed in bombshell claims by industry insiders.
The 57-year-old actor’s anger issue is not something new as it has landed him in huge trouble in 2022, leading to a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars for slapping host Chris Rock.
Since then, Smith has spent large amount of time in spiritual counseling, however, his closed ones believe that his quest for calm has backfired the actor’s efforts.
In this regard, one Hollywood source told Radar Online, "The anger has been pushed down, not mastered."
The source dished out, "He's done every program, every retreat, but you can feel the tension still there – it surfaces whenever he talks about what happened."
One of the production insiders revealed, "The Will people remember – endlessly upbeat, quick‑witted, playful – has largely faded."
The tipster tattled, "In its place is someone introspective, cautious, and desperate to appear in control. The lightness that used to define Will just isn't there anymore."
Separately, a family friend revealed that it’s the fallout from the Rock attack that "shook him to his core".
"Will has tried meditation, therapy, and anger‑management work, but sometimes that intensity still leaks out," they said, adding, "It's like he can't quite forgive himself, and that makes genuine peace impossible."
The source news comes few weeks after Will Smith was accused of sexual harassment by violinist Brian King Joseph which his lawyer branded the claims "false, baseless, and reckless".