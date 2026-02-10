News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider

Insiders make shocking claims about Will Smith’s once quick‑witted personality

  • By Salima Bhutto
Will Smiths unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider

Will Smith's unresolved anger has been exposed in bombshell claims by industry insiders.

The 57-year-old actor’s anger issue is not something new as it has landed him in huge trouble in 2022, leading to a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars for slapping host Chris Rock.

Since then, Smith has spent large amount of time in spiritual counseling, however, his closed ones believe that his quest for calm has backfired the actor’s efforts.

In this regard, one Hollywood source told Radar Online, "The anger has been pushed down, not mastered."

The source dished out, "He's done every program, every retreat, but you can feel the tension still there – it surfaces whenever he talks about what happened."

One of the production insiders revealed, "The Will people remember – endlessly upbeat, quick‑witted, playful – has largely faded."

The tipster tattled, "In its place is someone introspective, cautious, and desperate to appear in control. The lightness that used to define Will just isn't there anymore."

Separately, a family friend revealed that it’s the fallout from the Rock attack that "shook him to his core".

"Will has tried meditation, therapy, and anger‑management work, but sometimes that intensity still leaks out," they said, adding, "It's like he can't quite forgive himself, and that makes genuine peace impossible." 

The source news comes few weeks after Will Smith was accused of sexual harassment by violinist Brian King Joseph which his lawyer branded the claims "false, baseless, and reckless".

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show
Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death unveiled 10 days after passing
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death unveiled 10 days after passing
Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie
Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s Super Bowl outing sparks meme frenzy
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s Super Bowl outing sparks meme frenzy

Popular News

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
19 minutes ago
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew

Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
2 hours ago
Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’

Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’
3 hours ago