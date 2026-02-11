Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights

Britney Spears recently made a bombshell decision regarding her music rights.
The 44-year-old singer has sold her music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave, according to PEOPLE.
The report, which was first time reported by TMZ, showcased that the Gimme More hitmaker sold the ownership of her catalog back in December 2025.
It is, however, unclear how much the global popstar was paid for her music.
No official announcement has been made regarding the matter so far.
However, if the news is true then apart from Spear’s catalog, Primary Wave, according to its website, also owns rights of the catalogs of Prince, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, and Stevie Nicks.
As for the songstress, her deal reportedly includes several of her major hits, including ...Baby One More Time, Circus, Womanizer and more.
It’s worth mentioning here that the news of Spears selling her catalog comes a week after she fuelled concerns about her mental health.
A worried friend of the I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman singer dished out to Radar Online, "Britney is really worrying fans now."
According to the insider, Spears is talking about strain within her family and a broken bone, sparking a wellness check visit, as she had before.
Britney Spears, at the start of February 2025, claimed that she is "incredibly lucky to even be alive" after how her family "treated" her.