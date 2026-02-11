News
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights

Britney Spears’ music catalog includes her hits such as ‘Womanizer’ and ‘...Baby One More Time’

  • By Web Desk
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights

Britney Spears recently made a bombshell decision regarding her music rights.

The 44-year-old singer has sold her music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave, according to PEOPLE.

The report, which was first time reported by TMZ, showcased that the Gimme More hitmaker sold the ownership of her catalog back in December 2025.

It is, however, unclear how much the global popstar was paid for her music.

No official announcement has been made regarding the matter so far.

However, if the news is true then apart from Spear’s catalog, Primary Wave, according to its website, also owns rights of the catalogs of Prince, Bob Marley, Whitney Houston, and Stevie Nicks.

As for the songstress, her deal reportedly includes several of her major hits, including ...Baby One More Time, Circus, Womanizer and more.

It’s worth mentioning here that the news of Spears selling her catalog comes a week after she fuelled concerns about her mental health.

A worried friend of the I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman singer dished out to Radar Online, "Britney is really worrying fans now."

According to the insider, Spears is talking about strain within her family and a broken bone, sparking a wellness check visit, as she had before.

Britney Spears, at the start of February 2025, claimed that she is "incredibly lucky to even be alive" after how her family "treated" her.

Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance
Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert
Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert
Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch
Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch
Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut
Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win
Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year
Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year
Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip?
Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip?
Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday

Popular News

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
an hour ago
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role

Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
an hour ago
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win

Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win

13 hours ago