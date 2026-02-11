News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role

Michael Jackson biopic set to hit theatres worldwide in April 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icons role
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson recently opened up about his emotional journey of playing his late uncle for the upcoming biopic movie, Michael.

It’s worth mentioning here that a look at the forthcoming movie debuted on Tuesday, February 10, in which Jaafar’s transformation into his late uncle for the big screen was previewed.

Calling the process "really had to earn", the 29-year-old emerging actor could be seen saying in a behind-the-scenes video, "I never dreamed to be an actor or even thought of playing him. But I knew it was a calling."

The junior Jackson went on to add, "Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael.

"Essentially it was starting at the roots and finding the authenticity."

The upcoming biopic movie showcases the the "King of Pop" life "beyond the music".

It traces his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to a visionary artist, to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.

Michael is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

He is survived by three children; Prince, Paris and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket).

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance
Hailey Bieber makes bold move ahead of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance
Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert
Shakira shares new update after suffering incident at San Salvador concert
Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch
Charli xcx drops official trailer of her new movie 'Erupcja': Watch
Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut
Anne Hathaway pokes fun at her own film while announcing Netflix debut
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'
Demi Lovato makes major announcement to 'protect my health'
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win
Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year
Noah Wyle to be honoured as ICG Publicists' TV Showperson of the Year
Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip?
Kim Kardashian soft launches romance with beau Lewis Hamilton in new clip?
Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth laughs off his cringe-worthy proposal to Elsa Pataky
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday
Halsey pens sweet note for fiancé Avan Jogia to celebrate his 34th birthday

Popular News

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
an hour ago
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role

Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
an hour ago
Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win

Leonardo DiCaprio describes Paul Thomas Anderson’s craft after his big win

13 hours ago