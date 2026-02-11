Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson recently opened up about his emotional journey of playing his late uncle for the upcoming biopic movie, Michael.
It’s worth mentioning here that a look at the forthcoming movie debuted on Tuesday, February 10, in which Jaafar’s transformation into his late uncle for the big screen was previewed.
Calling the process "really had to earn", the 29-year-old emerging actor could be seen saying in a behind-the-scenes video, "I never dreamed to be an actor or even thought of playing him. But I knew it was a calling."
The junior Jackson went on to add, "Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael.
"Essentially it was starting at the roots and finding the authenticity."
The upcoming biopic movie showcases the the "King of Pop" life "beyond the music".
It traces his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to a visionary artist, to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world.
Michael is set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.
For the unversed, Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.
He is survived by three children; Prince, Paris and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket).