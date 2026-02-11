Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling

More than three decades after Kurt Cobain’s death was ruled a suicide, a new report is reigniting controversy by claiming the Nirvana frontman may have been murdered.
As per Dailymail, Forensic specialist Brian Burnett has demanded that the Seattle Police Department reopen the case into the Oh Me singer's death.
In the ruling, the specialist mentioned that his death was a homicide rather than a suicide.
Despite authorities ruling that no additional investigation is necessary, Burnett and his team of independent researchers argue that the nature of Cobain’s injuries suggests murder rather than a self-inflicted act.
"There are things in the autopsy that go, well, wait, this person didn't die very quickly of a gunshot blast," said independent researcher Michelle Wilkins.
The researcher added, "The necrosis of the brain and liver happens in an overdose. It doesn't happen in a shotgun death."
Burnett and Wilkins shared that Cobain was forcefully drugged, causing a death by heroin overdose.
"Our office is always open to revisiting its conclusions if new evidence comes to light, but we’ve seen nothing to date that would warrant re-opening of this case and our previous determination of death," said the King's County Medical Examiner's Office.
Wilkins also argued, He's dying of an overdose, and so he can barely breathe, his blood isn't pumping very much [...] I mean, he's in a coma, and he's holding this up to be able to reach the trigger to get it in his mouth. It's crazy."
To note, Kurt Cobain died on April 5, 1997 at the age of 27 in his home in Seattle. The cause of death was ruled to be a self-inflicted shotgun wound.