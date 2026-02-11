News
The 'Emmerdale' actress said financial crises and relationship imbalances also contributed to Robin's 'darker days'

Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor struggled with worsening depression after he was dropped from the BBC show, his close friend and actress Lisa Riley told an inquest.

The 44-year-old, who was found dead in a hotel room in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in February 2024, was suffering from severe depression due to some issues.

Speaking at West London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, February 11, Lisa reflected on their close bond and Robin’s struggles before his death, stating, Robin went "deeper and deeper into endless depression" after leaving the show.

Riley performed together with Robin during the 2012 series of Strictly, the second-to-last season he appeared in. She further described how quickly they became close after performing together.

He also appeared in the 2014 and 2015 Christmas specials but could not perform in the 2014 main series due to a back injury and was dropped for the 2015 series.

Riley stated, "It was from this moment, on to the time of his death, he kept slipping deeper and deeper into endless depression. His glow had gone."

Financial crises and relationship imbalances also contributed to "darker days", Riley added.

Riley further remembered how they established an "incredible trust" and remained friends.

"He literally told me everything, I trusted him and he trusted me."

The Fat Friends artist recalled how the pair shared "many, many happy times to begin with and together we did have so much fun".

