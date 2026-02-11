Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'

The High School Musical alum announced the passing away of her beloved dog, Darla with an emotional tribute.
Taking to Instagram on February 10, Vanessa shared the tragic news of her dog in a heartbreaking post, stating, "Anyone that knows me knew Darla. She went everywhere with me. Traveled the world. Was there for me every single step of the way. She was the smartest little lady I’ve ever known. I couldn’t have asked for a better dog. I am beyond heart broken today.”
The Breaking Free artist went on to say, “Putting her down was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but her little body was failing her and it was her time. I already miss the pitter patter of her little paws in the house. If you have your own fur baby squeeze them extra for me. Rest in peace my sweet girl.”
In another post, Vanessa shared a few pictures from her wedding day, reflecting on the special bond Darla shared with her husband, Cole Tucker.
The Bad Boys for Life wrote, “Darla didn’t like men. I think she was abused by one when she was a wittle ting before I met her but the moment she met my husband she was in love.”
“Cuddled up on him and trusted him immediately. I knew from that point that point he was my guy. She walked down the aisle in our wedding and watched our vows intently. She was so proud. I’ll never forget it. Wanted to share,” she added.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends gushed to the comments section to show support during this difficult time.
A fan wrote, “the prettiest little thing. i’m so sorry for your loss.”
“I'm so sorry sweetheart. May God comfort your heart. She was so happy being cared for by you,” another fan commented.
An American actor Bart Johnson wrote, “Ooooooh man that’s so hard. RIP Darla. Sorry for losing your ole friend.”