Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal mess takes shocking turn

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have failed to reach a settlement in their ongoing legal war stemming from It Ends with Us.
On Wednesday, February 11, the It Ends with Us costars, as per PEOPLE, attended a court-ordered settlement conference in New York City, led by Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.
Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, confirmed to reporters outside the courthouse that a deal has yet to be reached.
He was also asked if he believed that the duo would go to trial, to which he reportedly responded that “there’s always a chance” of still reaching a settlement between them, but he didn’t “know that” will resume talks.
“The case will move forward,” Freedman told the reporters, adding that he was “very hopeful” about how Baldoni’s case will proceed.
Settlement talks are expected to resume at an unannounced date, meanwhile, a trial in May is likely to happen.
The 38-year-old actress first filed a sexual harassment case against her 42-year-old costar back in December 2024, in which she alleged sexual harassment claims against the actor-director, which he has denied.
In January 2025, the Jane the Virgin alum filed a counter lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging claims of extortion and defamation.
Baldoni’s counter-lawsuit was dismissed by judge later in June.
The trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will take place on May 18, 2026.