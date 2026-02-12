James Van Der Beek, 'Varsity Blues' star breathes his last at 48

James Van Der Beek, best known for his role on Dawson’s Creek, has died at 48 following a battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife and six children.
The Varsity Blues actor died after a journey with stage 3 colorectal cancer, as his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, announced the news on Instagram.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," Kimberly wrote.
She went on to share, "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
Notably, in November 2024, Van Der Beek told PEOPLE about his diagnosis, sharing that he was concentrating on his health and time with his six children and wife Kimberly.
"I have colorectal cancer,” he revealed.
Kimberly stated, “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”
“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," he added.
His cancer was discovered after a routine colonoscopy in August 2023.
Notably, Van Deer made his final public appearance in an interview with Today's Craig Melvin on December 19.
At the time, he said he was feeling "much, much better than I did a couple months ago."