  • By Salima Bhutto
Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'detox' treatment

Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen in 'Marty Supreme' along Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a shocking confession about her pricey detox treatment.

The 52-year-old actress while speaking to Daily Mail's Richard Eden, revealed that she underwent a controversial 'detox' treatment called therapeutic plasma exchange which costed her up to £36,500.

According to the Oscar-winner actress, the blood-filtering treatment removes toxins from body.

"I'd been going through lots of health stuff with that kind of ambiguous chronic stuff that medicine normally has a harder time dealing with: chronic fatigue, brain fog," said the Iron Man actress.

Paltrow went on to say, "I was so interested in this idea that we could filter out things in our blood that were making us more sick.

"I felt amazing after. I felt this immediate unburdening and clarity and lightness."

For the unversed, the Shakespeare in Love star is a big fan of detoxes.

Throughout the years, she has participated in many different cleanses, including an eight-day-long goat milk.

Back in 2017, Gwyneth revealed during an interview with Women's Health that she had completed an eight-day goat's milk cleanse in order to get parasites out of her body, which meant that for over a week, she drank nothing but goat milk.

On professional front, Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen in Marty Supreme along Timothée Chalamet.

