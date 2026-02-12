News
Prince William dream project lands in trouble over indirect link with Epstein

Prince William has seemingly landed in hot water as his dream project is facing serious audit over its indirect association with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a shocking turn of events, one of the donors of William's environmental initiative, Earthshot Prize, has been exposed in a newly released batch of Epstein files.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem - the CEO of a Dubai-based multibillion-dollar company, DP World, has been named in Epstein files alongside other renowned names.

Following this explosive new development, the anti-monarchy group, Republic on Wednesday, February 11 announced in a press release that it has reported the Earthshot Prize to the Charity Commission.

In the newly released email, which dates back to April 2009 - the late financier had asked Sulayem "where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video."

Republic's stance on Prince William's Earthshot Prize donor's ties with Epstein

The anti-monarchist group on its website wrote that Sulayem is the "founding partner" of William's dream project and donated at least $1.3 million to the organization.

It continued, "Sulayem and William have been seen together on more than one occasion, with Sulayem showing his direct support for the charity."

"The seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation," Republic added.

Republic's CEO, Graham Smith reacts to Earthshot Prize donor's ties with Epstein

In his official statement the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, noted, "William has lots of questions to answer about what he knew about Andrew and Epstein. And now he must explain his relationship with Sulayem."

Graham continued, "It is not credible to believe the Foreign Office, security services or other advisors were not aware of Sulayem's character and would have been able to advise accordingly."

"These files have been in the hands of U.S. authorities for years. It's not believable that such intelligence would not have been shared," he added.

The CEO further emphasised, "Earthshot has a duty to do due diligence, to ask questions about donors and where money is coming from. Did they do that here? If so, did William overrule their better judgment?"

"In the context of this widening scandal, we need answers," he added.

The heir to the throne founded Earthshot Prize Awards in 2020 and has been seen with Sulayem on various occasions since then.

