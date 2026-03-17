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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Kate Middleton takes on surprise role to celebrate 2026 St. Patricks Day

The Princess of Wales marks 2026 St. Patrick's Day at special royal event

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kate Middleton takes on surprise role to celebrate 2026 St. Patricks Day
Kate Middleton takes on surprise role to celebrate 2026 St. Patricks Day 

Kate Middleton is celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2026 with a special royal duty.  

The Princess of Wales, who is reportedly helping reinforce the Royal Family's public image amid turbulent waters, attended a key ceremony to commemorate a cultural and religious holiday.

On Tuesday, March 17th, the future arrived at the Mons Barracks as she took on the key role as Colonel of the Irish Guards to traditionally present sprigs of shamrock.

During the prestigious event, Her Royal Highness also received a warm welcome from the Guards to honour her.

To mark the noble occasion, Catherine, 44, wore an all-green long coat with a shamrock on her collar to celebrate the regiment’s 125th anniversary.

Notably, the mother of three, who last attended the event in 2023 alongside Prince William, was not accompanied by her life partner at this year’s holy celebrations.

For those unaware, St. Patrick's Day, celebrated annually on March 17th, is a cultural and religious holiday commemorating St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, who died on this day. 

The holiday also recognized Saint Patrick, a 5th-century Christian missionary who, according to legend, brought Christianity to Ireland and used the three-leaf shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity. 

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