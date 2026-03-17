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  • By Hania Jamil
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Prince William rides with Greg James on tandem bike, teases 'he's hallucinating'

The Prince of Wales joined BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James for a charity ride for Comic Relief

  • By Hania Jamil
Prince William rides with Greg James on tandem bike, teases hes hallucinating
Prince William rides with Greg James on tandem bike, teases 'he's hallucinating'

Prince William gave a group of school children a surprise of a lifetime after he rode a tandem bike with BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James in South Yorkshire.

On Tuesday afternoon, March 17, the Prince of Wales joined Greg, who is currently cycling the length of the UK in order to raise funds for Comic Relief.

Praising the radio star, William said, "What you've done is set an example about helping out. That's the thing. It's volunteering some of your time, putting yourself through a bit of pain at the same time, and supporting others."

BBC Radio 1 shared a clip on Instagram, where the prince and Greg enjoyed some back-and-forth banter while riding for charity.

Dressed in a black jumper and jeans with a red helmet for safety, the pair cycled past locals and a school, Greg shouted out, "It's Prince William."

He added, "They just don't believe it's him. Why would they believe it?"


William teased, "Exactly, they just think you've lost it. He's hallucinating!"

The Prince of Wales then hilariously shouted "it's a lookalike" as Greg burst into more laughter.

Greg also joked, "I didn't kill the future king, William, thank you so much, that was a real, real treat." William then teased, "I was worried, there's a few potholes you hadn't seen, but apart from that, we were okay, and I can tell you, you've raised £1,000,020."

Speaking after the ride, Greg admitted to fellow Radio 1 hosts Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston that he was nervous when he realised he would be riding with the prince.

He said it was "the hardest he'd gripped the handlebars" since he began his challenge.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales sent a letter to Greg to wish him luck as he embarked on his challenge.

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