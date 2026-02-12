Ryan Reynolds shares first post after snubbing Blake on first court hearing against Justin

Ryan Reynolds broke silence on social media, hours after his wife Blake Lively reached a court-ordered settlement conference in her ongoing legal battle against her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
Seemingly unbothered by his 38-year-old wife’s stressful legal battle, the 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday, February 12, and shared a video of an old man Joel.
As per the Deadpool & Wolverine star, the old man is a face behind Big Head Balloons, who spreads joy with one balloon and one kind message at a time.
Reynolds’ post comes few hours after his wife and her costar failed to reach a settlement deal.
In this regard, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, as per PEOPLE, told reporters that a deal has yet to be reached and the case might go to trial, as he reportedly said, “I do. We’re looking forward to it.”
In December 2024, Lively sued her 42-year-old costar, alleging sexual harassment, which he denied.
In his response, Baldoni counter-sued Lively and Ryan Reynolds, claiming allegations of extortion and defamation, in January 2025.
However, his case was dismissed by the judge later in June.
The It Ends with Us costars’ Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face off in a trial, scheduled to take place on May 18, 2026.