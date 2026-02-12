King Charles shares emotional message after William lands in Epstein controversy

Buckingham Palace has shared a very emotional message from King Charles III amid Prince William's Earthshot Prize controversy.
On Wednesday, February 11, William's environmental initiative Earthshot Prize landed in hot water after one of its donor's ties with Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.
As exposed in the newly released batch of Esptein files, the CEO of a Dubai-based multibillion-dollar company, DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's links with the late sex offender and paedophile were exposed.
This shocking revelation about Sulayem - who has been associated with the future King since the foundation of Earthshot Prize in 2020, raised questions from the anti-monarchist group in a complaint to the UK Charity Comission.
Following this disrupting update regarding the heir to the throne, the monarch penned a heartfelt message explaining how it feels to see a your loved ones in distress and vulnerable.
"I have seen the patience required when the vulnerable person you care for is in distress. I have witnessed the tears held at bay when an elderly loved-one no longer recognises your face," wrote the cancer-stricken king in an emotional message on Royal Family's official website.
He continued, "I have observed the gentle humour and camaraderie of colleagues that can lighten the heaviest of days. Above all, I have been moved, time and again, by the resilience of those who give so much of themselves while asking for so little in return."
"So to those who provide care - whether you wear a uniform or simply the clothes you felt able to pull on in the morning - please know that the great love you show in small ways every day is an example and an inspiration to us all. It is our duty, in return, to ensure it is never taken for granted nor forgotten," added the king.
The message was released ahead of a special reception hosted by the monarch in honour of care givers at Windsor Castle.