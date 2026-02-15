Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Al-Nassr after resolving club dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo finally made a triumphant return to Al-Nassr's starting lineup on Saturday, February 14, scoring against Al-Fateh after missing two match amid dispute with the club.
The Portuguese star had been sidelined after expressing frustration over the club's transfer restrictions and the signing of former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema by rivals Al-Hilal.
Ronaldo felt his club are not being backed financially as much as their title rivals Al Hilal by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
PIF owns Saudi Arabia's most successful club Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and also has financial backing for Newcastle United.
Several reports revealed that discussions took place this week between the football superstar and the club during which the main issues like unpaid wages and giving Al-Nassr's management more control over club decisions, were solved.
The Saudi Pro League also issued a statement addressing the situation, saying: "Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club," as per Goal.
The 40-year-old player, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United has already extended his career with the club which will kept him playing until 2027.