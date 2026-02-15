Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release 

Cain Velasquez has confirmed early parole and will be released from prison on February 15 after a tragic incident involving his 4-year-old son.
Velasquez's trouble began in 2022 when a man named Harry Goularte, accused of molesting his son at a daycare was released without bail shortly after his arrest.
Frustrated and angered by this whole situation, Velasquez took matter into his own hands which led to a chase and shooting, ultimately landing him behind bars.
Despite support from many MMA stars, the former UFC heavyweight champion had to face the legal consequences for his actions.
After his release, Velasquez is planning a surprising one-day event, focused on holotropic breathing, a technique used to controlled breathing to help people release emotions and handle stress.
The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram account, "After my release on February 15th, I’m exploring the idea of hosting a one-day Holotropic Breathing Seminar in the San Jose area."
He added, "Breathwork has been a powerful tool for me—physically, mentally, and spiritually—and I’d like to share it with others in a focused, intentional setting."
Velasquez described the event as an in-person experience where participants will practice guided holotropic breathing, work on mental and emotional renewal, relieve stress and gain clarity.
In the event, the participants can meet him personally, ask questions and have discussions and take a group photo together.