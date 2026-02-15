News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release

Cain Velasquez is planning a surprising one-day event, focused on holotropic breathing after his release

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release
Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release 

Cain Velasquez has confirmed early parole and will be released from prison on February 15 after a tragic incident involving his 4-year-old son.

Velasquez's trouble began in 2022 when a man named Harry Goularte, accused of molesting his son at a daycare was released without bail shortly after his arrest.

Frustrated and angered by this whole situation, Velasquez took matter into his own hands which led to a chase and shooting, ultimately landing him behind bars.

Despite support from many MMA stars, the former UFC heavyweight champion had to face the legal consequences for his actions.

After his release, Velasquez is planning a surprising one-day event, focused on holotropic breathing, a technique used to controlled breathing to help people release emotions and handle stress.

The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram account, "After my release on February 15th, I’m exploring the idea of hosting a one-day Holotropic Breathing Seminar in the San Jose area."


He added, "Breathwork has been a powerful tool for me—physically, mentally, and spiritually—and I’d like to share it with others in a focused, intentional setting."

Velasquez described the event as an in-person experience where participants will practice guided holotropic breathing, work on mental and emotional renewal, relieve stress and gain clarity.

In the event, the participants can meet him personally, ask questions and have discussions and take a group photo together.

Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Al-Nassr after resolving club dispute
Cristiano Ronaldo back in action for Al-Nassr after resolving club dispute
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games for February 2026 announced
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games for February 2026 announced
Parker Sutherland, UNI freshman football player dies at 18
Parker Sutherland, UNI freshman football player dies at 18
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins Brazil's first-ever Winter Olympic medal
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen wins Brazil's first-ever Winter Olympic medal
David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper
David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper
Lewis Hamilton makes ‘good discoveries’ after going public with Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton makes ‘good discoveries’ after going public with Kim Kardashian
Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Chris Paul as he announces retirement
Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Chris Paul as he announces retirement
Ilia Malinin accepts ‘overconfidence’ after 2026 Winter Olympics skate heartbreak
Ilia Malinin accepts ‘overconfidence’ after 2026 Winter Olympics skate heartbreak
Sturla Holm Lægreid wins second Olympic bronze amid cheating confession
Sturla Holm Lægreid wins second Olympic bronze amid cheating confession
Angel Reese makes major career move
Angel Reese makes major career move
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
Igor Tudor takes over as Tottenham interim head coach
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements
PlayStation State Of Play February 2026: Major announcements

Popular News

Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release

Cain Velasquez granted early parole, plans holotropic breathing event after release

6 minutes ago
Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island
2 hours ago
Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?
2 hours ago