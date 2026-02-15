Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy

Liverpool boss Arne Slot heaped praise on Mohamed Salah following their recent feud.
Slot applauded the forward's influence after his standout display in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton.
During the press conference after the match, Slot was asked about Salah's performance, to which he replied, "It's very nice to have him on the scoresheet again and him having an assist. But I think what I like the most at the moment, that he's scoring goals is something you can almost expect, but he also helps the team a lot defensively," as per GOAL.
Slot continued, "That is something very positive - what the team also needs - and I think more and more players are now capable of playing at this intensity level every three days."
He explained that the team had difficulty earlier in the season maintaining high intensity regularly, especially with matches coming every few days.
"But now we're able to do so, we see more and more the quality we have. That's why I've said so many times already that the future looks really bright for this club with these players, and I think the recent seven, eight, nine, 10 games are showing that as well," Slot further elaborated.
Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April publicly expressed frustration earlier after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Liverpool is now scheduled to play against Nottingham Forest for next Sunday.