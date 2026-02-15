India vs Pakistan: Teams will not shake hands at T20‑World‑Cup clash

News
It looks like the no handshake policy will continue as India take on Pakistan in a group stage match at the T20 World Cup in Colombo later today.

According to a report in Indian Express, it said that there will be no changes in India’s ‘no-handshake policy’ towards Pakistan.

So it’s highly unlikely that India captain Suryakumar Yadav will shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha both during toss and after the match.

At the pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium, Suryakumar smiled when asked about the issue and told reporters to “wait for 24 hours.”

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at this controversy with a post that read, “This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all.”

The handshake row started during the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, following Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar Yadav skipped the usual pre-match and post-match handshakes with Pakistan.

The captain confirmed that the decision was in line with the Indian government and the BCCI.

Following this, the India’s women’s team and youth teams also have maintained a same stand in their matches against Pakistan.

