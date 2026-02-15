Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold 

Johannes Hoesflot Klæbo Norway's king of cross-country skiing, became the Winter Olympics' outright most successful athlete with a record ninth gold medal.
According to BBC, Klaebo led his nation to the top of the podium in the men's 4x7.5km relay - alongside team-mates Emil Iversen, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget and Einar Hedegart, for his fourth title of the Milan-Cortina Games.
At 29 years old, it adds to the three golds he won in Pyeongchang in 2018 and two in Beijing four years later, while he is also a 15-time world champion.
Klaebo said, "We were disappointed in Beijing when we got the silver. So, now we're finally back on the top again. And for me to be able to win my ninth one here with the team, it's unbelievable."
"We have a strong team. This is really important for all the waxers, coaches and everyone, including the teammates sitting back at the hotel, who also could have been a part of this team. It’s a team win and for me to do that as a ninth one is perfect," he added.
His medal haul could yet grow further, with two further opportunities for gold in the men's team sprint on Wednesday and 50km classic race on Saturday.
In Sunday's relay, the Norwegian quartet won by a 22.2 second margin, with France and hosts Italy winning silver and bronze respectively.