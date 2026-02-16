Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking ‘weakness’ confession ahead of Qatar Open 

Carlos Alcaraz has made a shocking confession ahead of returning to court for the Qatar Open.
After winning the debut Australian Open title, the world number arrived in Doha this week, focusing on improving his game, reported Tennis Uptodate.
During the pre-tournament conference, the 22-year-old said, “Obviously I can see myself that [I have had] a lot of success so far, winning the biggest tournaments in the world. But I just see myself with weaknesses. A lot of players, I know that they're trying to catch me up in terms of they are studying my game.”
“They study how I play, trying to beat me, trying to challenge me… I have to be ready for that, and I have to see where my level is, where my tennis is. I have to try to put myself in their minds and think about what they could do when playing against me. So that's what I mean about saying I have to improve some things. Obviously, you cannot be lagging in the level, you just have to keep it going,” he added.
The seven-time Grand Slam winner who is the top favourite for the tournament could face his tennis rival Jannik Sinner at the Qatar Open for the first time in 2026.
Alcaraz will begin his Qatar Open campaign against top French player Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday, February 17.