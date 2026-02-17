News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95

'Apocalypse Now' star's wife, Luciana, announced the death news on Monday, February 16

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Robert Duvall, The Godfather star breathes his last at 95
Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95

Robert Duvall, celebrated for his powerful, nuanced roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and countless other films, has passed away at 95.

According to a family statement, Duvall's wife, Luciana, announced the news on Monday, February 16 on Facebook, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she added.

The statement continued, "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Duvall was born in San Diego, California in 1931.

In 1965, he won an Obie for A View from the Bridge and made his Broadway debut in Wait Until Dark a year later.

He appeared in films like Bullitt, True Grit, MASH, and THX 1138, before earning his first Oscar nomination as Tom Hagen in The Godfather (1972), a role he reprised in the 1974 sequel.

Duvall was a towering figure in cinema with seven Academy Award nominations spanning five decades for the BBC.

He achieved his sole Oscar win for Best Actor in 1983 for his soulful portrayal of a recovering country singer in Tender Mercies.

His legendary run of nominations began with his iconic role as Tom Hagen in The Godfather (1972) and continued with his unforgettable turn as Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now (1979).

Duvall also earned Best Actor nods for The Great Santini (1980) and The Apostle (1997), alongside Supporting Actor nominations for A Civil Action (1998) and The Judge (2014).

Robert Duvall is survived by his wife.

Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Anderson Cooper to step down from '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Ryan Reynolds 'stunned' a week after Blake Lively ‘controversial’ court appearance
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Cardi B sets record straight on Stefon Diggs relationship after breakup buzz
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Taylor Swift breaks silence after Vienna Attack update
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?
HBO hit series 'The White Lotus S4' to feature popular Indian actress?
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans'
Kanye West makes big move amid ex Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton 'baby plans'
Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation
Angelina Jolie announces big move after shocking revelation
Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham vows to ‘protect’ Nicola in surprise statement amid family feud

Popular News

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
25 minutes ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
an hour ago
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
3 hours ago