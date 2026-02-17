Robert Duvall, 'The Godfather' star breathes his last at 95

Robert Duvall, celebrated for his powerful, nuanced roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and countless other films, has passed away at 95.
According to a family statement, Duvall's wife, Luciana, announced the news on Monday, February 16 on Facebook, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."
"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she added.
The statement continued, "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
Duvall was born in San Diego, California in 1931.
In 1965, he won an Obie for A View from the Bridge and made his Broadway debut in Wait Until Dark a year later.
He appeared in films like Bullitt, True Grit, MASH, and THX 1138, before earning his first Oscar nomination as Tom Hagen in The Godfather (1972), a role he reprised in the 1974 sequel.
Duvall was a towering figure in cinema with seven Academy Award nominations spanning five decades for the BBC.
He achieved his sole Oscar win for Best Actor in 1983 for his soulful portrayal of a recovering country singer in Tender Mercies.
His legendary run of nominations began with his iconic role as Tom Hagen in The Godfather (1972) and continued with his unforgettable turn as Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now (1979).
Duvall also earned Best Actor nods for The Great Santini (1980) and The Apostle (1997), alongside Supporting Actor nominations for A Civil Action (1998) and The Judge (2014).
Robert Duvall is survived by his wife.