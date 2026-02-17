Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career

Robert Duvall, the indelible Oscar-winning actor renowned for his commanding performances on screen, has passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind an extraordinary cinematic legacy that spans more than six decades.
Over six decades, Duvall delivered some of cinema’s most memorable roles, cementing his legacy as one of Hollywood’s finest character actors.
In both high-stakes crime dramas and intimate character pieces, Duvall brought a realism to every role that’s impossible to ignore.
Here’s a look at some of Robert Duvall’s most iconic films:
The Godfather Part I and Part II
In The Godfather's two installment, Robert Duvall played the iconic role of Tom Hagen in the first two films. His role serves as the consigliere (chief advisor) and lawyer for the Corleone crime family.
Apocalypse Now
In Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 masterpiece Apocalypse Now, Duvall delivers a legendary, Oscar-nominated performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore
The Apostle
In The Apostle (1997), Duvall takes on the role of Euliss ‘Sonny’ Dewey, a captivating yet troubled Pentecostal preacher.
The Great Santini
In the 1979 drama The Great Santini, Robert Duvall stars as Lieutenant Colonel Wilbur "Bull" Meechum, a role that earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
The Judge
Robert Duvall plays Judge Joseph Palmer, a respected but stern small-town jurist in Indiana who becomes a murder suspect, in the 2014 legal drama The Judge.
His role earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 84—making him one of the oldest actors ever nominated for an Oscar.