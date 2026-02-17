News
  By Hania Jamil
  • By Hania Jamil
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital

Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was hospitalised in Mumbai and was reportedly diagnosed with a blood clot.

Following his admission to the Lilavati Hospital, Salim's family, including the Tere Naam actor, rushed to the hospital to pay him a visit.

On Tuesday evening, February 17, journalist Vickey Lalwani took to his Instagram account and claimed that Salim was rushed to the hospital since he was feeling "very giddy".

While the screenwriter is currently in ICU, his condition is reportedly stable.

Salman Khan was spotted at the hospital earlier today and was photographed exiting the premises wearing a basic black T-shirt and a cap, surrounded by his security personnel.

Besides the actor, both of Salim's wives, Salma and Helen, also arrived at the hospital.

Salim's children, including Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan, were also spotted at the hospital.

Moreover, his grandsons, Nirvaan and Arhaan, were also seen at the hospital.

For the unversed, Salim Khan rose to fame as part of the legendary Salim–Javed duo, alongside writer Javed Akhtar.

Their most famous work includes Sholay, which is widely considered one of the greatest Indian films ever made. 

