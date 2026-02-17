United Kingdom's rising influencer and singer with a unique online name, Look Mum No Computer, is making his country proud with a historical milestone.
The popular electronic music artist and tech creator has chosen to represent the UK at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
On Tuesday, February 17, Scott Mills' Breakfast show on BBC Radio 1 announced that Sam Battle, professionally known as Look Mum No Computer, will be headlining the competition this year.
According to multiple media reports, the highly anticipated musical tournament is set to take place in Vienna on Saturday, May 16.
About Look Mum No Computer's musical journey:
Look Mum No Computer initially garnered fans' attention by arriving on the music scene in 2014 as the frontman of indie rock band Zibra.
The boy band gained popularity with their electrifying performance at Glastonbury in 2015, a few years before Sam announced his separation from his bandmates in 2017.
Since then, he has been performing solo and has earned over 700,000 fans on his official YouTube channel.
Reacting to his biggest competition entry, Sam told The Sun, "I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year."
Sam Battle, also known as Look Mum No Computer, has also concluded his nationwide tour in Germany.