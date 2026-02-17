News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18

Rajpal Yadav was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque bounce cases

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18
Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18 

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been finally released from Tihar Jail after several days of being detained in the INR 9 crore cheque bounce case.

On Monday, the actor has finally received relief from Delhi High Court after surrendering to the police over the unpaid debt.

Following the release, the comedy king of Bollywood industry spoke to reporters after being released, and expressed gratitude to fans across the nation and people from Bollywood for standing firm with him like a rock.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) news agency ANI shared a video in which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was seen addressing his arrest and thanking everyone.

In the clip, Rajpal stated, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."

The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi artist will reportedly hold a press conference to acknowledge the queries and ongoing speculations regarding the case.

Notably, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, as he deposited some amount of money from the unpaid debt.

The Chup Chup Ke star is now expected to repay the remaining amount till March 18.

For those unaware, Rajpal Yadav was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque bounce cases.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan in ICU, actor rushes to hospital
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film
‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?
‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'
Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’
Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’
Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’
Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant
Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release

Popular News

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
50 minutes ago
UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years

UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years

52 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason

Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
3 hours ago