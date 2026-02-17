Rajpal Yadav released from Tihar jail on interim bail until March 18 

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been finally released from Tihar Jail after several days of being detained in the INR 9 crore cheque bounce case.
On Monday, the actor has finally received relief from Delhi High Court after surrendering to the police over the unpaid debt.
Following the release, the comedy king of Bollywood industry spoke to reporters after being released, and expressed gratitude to fans across the nation and people from Bollywood for standing firm with him like a rock.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) news agency ANI shared a video in which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was seen addressing his arrest and thanking everyone.
In the clip, Rajpal stated, "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court."
The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi artist will reportedly hold a press conference to acknowledge the queries and ongoing speculations regarding the case.
Notably, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, as he deposited some amount of money from the unpaid debt.
The Chup Chup Ke star is now expected to repay the remaining amount till March 18.
For those unaware, Rajpal Yadav was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque bounce cases.