‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?

Aamir Khan reportedly joined Don 3 fiasco as a mediator between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.
Those who are unaware, highly anticpated threequel controversy surrounds its leading actor Singh and director Akhtar, whose production house, Excel Entertainment, is backing the film.
Announced in 2023, the Dhurandhar actor allegedly exited the movie few months ago over creative differences, leading to a financial dispute, with director’s company reportedly claiming losses of Rs 40 crore due to his departure.
Now, as per fresh reports, there are rumours that Khan has stepped in and is trying to resolve the matter as just days ago several producers and studio executives were seen visiting his Mumbai home.
Quoting a source, the report noted, “Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment.”
It added, “The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same.”
Meanwhile, following Ranveer Singh’s decision to step away from Don 3, there is no official announcement of his replacement yet.
On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor will soon resume his iconic character Hamza in the sequel of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.