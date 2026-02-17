News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?

'Don 3' controversy surrounds around rift between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

  • By Salima Bhutto
‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?
‘Don 3’ fiasco: Aamir Khan plays mediator between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar?

Aamir Khan reportedly joined Don 3 fiasco as a mediator between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

Those who are unaware, highly anticpated threequel controversy surrounds its leading actor Singh and director Akhtar, whose production house, Excel Entertainment, is backing the film.

Announced in 2023, the Dhurandhar actor allegedly exited the movie few months ago over creative differences, leading to a financial dispute, with director’s company reportedly claiming losses of Rs 40 crore due to his departure.

Now, as per fresh reports, there are rumours that Khan has stepped in and is trying to resolve the matter as just days ago several producers and studio executives were seen visiting his Mumbai home.

Quoting a source, the report noted, “Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment.”

It added, “The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same.”

Meanwhile, following Ranveer Singh’s decision to step away from Don 3, there is no official announcement of his replacement yet.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor will soon resume his iconic character Hamza in the sequel of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.   

Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'
Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’
Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’
Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’
Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant
Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz
Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz
Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'
Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'
Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'
Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'
Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement
Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement

Popular News

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
12 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path

Priyanka Chopra honors Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for Hollywood path
3 hours ago
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying

Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
2 hours ago