  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to Tu Yaa Main blockbuster success with sweet note
Bollywood's new debutant actress, Shanaya Kapoor, is on cloud nine after her new film, Tu Yaa Main! scored massive record at box office.  

The 26-year-old Indian starlet has paid a heartfelt tribute to the entire team of her romance-survival movie, following its massive opening in the theatres.

On Monday, February 16, Shanaya turned to her Instagram account to release a few snippets of her character, Avani, with a brief note.

"Tu yaa main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more," veteran Indian actor, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter wrote in the caption.

She continued expressing her experience, and Avani’s survival journey has transformed her, stating, "Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres, and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much, especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS. (still trying.. getting there.. I think."

"Thank you… Thank you not just for letting me play her, but for accepting me as a part of something like this so early on in my career… all the love from the audience.. the reviews.. everything. Overwhelmed," Shanaya concluded.

For the unversed, the only daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep Kapoor, recently appeared in a new romance film, Tu Ya Main, alongside Adarsh Gourav. 

The film premiered on February 13, just a day before Valentine's Day, and has witnessed a big drop of 50 % on its initial release.    

