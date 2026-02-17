Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’

Ali Gul Pir has given an interesting angle to a problem posted online over Pakistani cinemas not censoring intimate scenes at all.
An online user on a Facebook page decided to post a lengthy rant on how Nueplex and censor board are continuously showing movies with adult content and not censoring intimate scenes at all.
For the anonymous user, soon Pakistani cinemas will produce such content with the excuse that public wants it.
According to the online user, he is an adult, but he does feel uncomfortable even if he is with his adult friends or family.
This post was enough for the comedian to school the user as he commented under his post not watch such movies if he feels uneasy.
“Don’t go to watch adult rated movies if you feel uncomfortable. Simple, said Pir, adding, “And we are not an Islamic state, we are an Islamic republic (democratic country that incorporates Islamic laws).”
In the end of his comment, the Waderai Ka Beta singer also advised the person not to moral police us all and watch Zootopia instead.
Apart from Ali Gul Pir, many users also shared their two cents as one wrote, " are you a child that cant see intimate scenes?"
Another one wrote, " its clearly written "adult content" under the ticket when you are purchasing on website or in person."