Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, and Tabish Hashmi opened up ahead of their film’s Aag Lagay release, sharing candid insights about the project.

During the conversation before the Aag Lage Basti Mai release film, the main cast, including the Humsafar starlet, the Jeeto Pakistan host and the Hansna Mana Hai host discussed their role and experience on the set of the upcoming film.

Tabish said, “People who travel on bikes and buses, you know, and the majority, 70-80% of the people in our country are like that. So, we made this film for them. I don't want to be a hero.”

He went on to say, “I want to do a good job, an interesting role, which is so challenging that I want to perform outside my comfort zone.”

While Mahira added, “If these projects were of the same kind, then maybe there wouldn't be so much nervousness.”

Fahad chimed in during the discussion to joke about Tabish’s casting, “Actually, the other actors were asking for a lot of money,” he said, adding, “But Tabish said, ‘I will do it for free.’”

Sharing about the Raees starlet’s character, Fahad stated, “People have never seen Maira like this. I wanted all these people to be seen from a different angle.”

Mahira mentioned, “I want this film to run not just for me, but for everyone.”

To note, the upcoming Pakistani action-comedy-romance film Aag Lage Basti Mai releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 stars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa as the leads, featuring Tabish Hashmi, Javed Sheikh, and Shehzadi Samra.

