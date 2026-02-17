Raveena Tandon explains dynamics with ex Akshay Kumar: 'Who hasn’t gone through it?'

Raveena Tandon explained her friendship with ex-boyfriend Akshay Kumar.
It’s worth mentioning here that the exes will reunite on screen after almost 20 years in Welcome to the Jungle.
Tandon, who made headlines during the 1990s for her highly publicised relationship with Kumar, parted ways with her ex-fiancé due to his involvement with Shilpa Shetty.
Now, speaking to Zoom podcast, the 53-year-old actress, said, "I think we have all become friends."
She further explained, "See, we all were young. We are all in the same industry.
"Who has not gone through all those things?
"Whose not gone through link-ups, break-ups, relationships, whose not?"
The Ghudchadi actress also noted, "Today Akshay and I are friends, Shilpa and I are friends. We're all friends. We've moved on."
Elsewhere in the interview, Tandon also explained that she, Akshay and Shilpa are happy for each other.
"We're so happy for our families, we're so happy for our children," the K.G.F: Chapter 2 performer said, adding, "Akshay and I have just done Welcome 3 and we've enjoyed our whole team, we have laughed through the film, such a funny film."
In the end, Tandon acknowledged, "We're all happy for each other. We were always very good friends, Akki and me. Always very good friends."
It's worth mentioning here that Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2026.