Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali lead star-studded cast in ‘Mitti De Baway’

Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali headline a star-studded cast in the highly anticipated drama Mitti De Baway, a bold, emotionally charged series
As per the report, Mitti De Baway is considered to be one of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of 2026.
The period drama also stars Amar Khan, Junaid Khan alongwith Hina Afridi and is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.
Shortly after the news went viral, fans flooded the comments, expressing excitement for Wahaj and Mahira’s on-screen chemistry.
One fan noted, “So excited for this. The story sounds amazing. I cannot wait to watch it!!!!!”
Another commented, “Super excited for wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan, Can’t wait to watch omg!!!!”
The third noted, “Finally Mahira is back on tv screen, I can't hold on to my excitement. Woah.”
As per the storyline, “The intense love-hate saga is bold, emotionally raw, and psychologically layered, exploring passion, resentment, loyalty, and desire in ways rarely seen on television. The series promises a cinematic viewing experience and aims to redefine the emotional depth of mainstream drama.”
The upcoming series is set to air on Green Entertainment.
Notbaly, shooting has reportedly commenced, and promotional posters have been released by the channel.