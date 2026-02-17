News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan's new film 'King' is set to premiere in December this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khans upcoming film King
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' 

Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed his appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s new high-budget film, King.

The 50-year-old Indian actor and film producer revealed that he has opted for a special look as the entire cast began filming for the new movie headlined by the Chennai Express actor.

During his recent appearance, Bachchan expressed his joy after a media reporter noticed his changed look.

The Guru actor noted, "I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King."

His brief statement has since prompted speculation online about the nature of his character in the film.

"I am expecting a Yuva-level performance," while another post suggested, "Sid Anand should make him a ruthless villain."

This statement marked his first confirmation by Abhishek Bachchan since the film was announced.

In July last year, the popular veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, had publicly acknowledged the project and shared a message of encouragement on social media, writing, "All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!"

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the initial teaser of his new movie, King, earlier this year on his Instagram account.

The action-thriller film is scheduled to be released on December 24 this year.   

Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz
Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz
Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'
Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'
Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'
Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'
Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement
Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement
Anil Kapoor opens up about how insecurity keeps him motivated
Anil Kapoor opens up about how insecurity keeps him motivated
Anuv Jain marks first anniversary with wife Hridi Narang at ‘biggest show’
Anuv Jain marks first anniversary with wife Hridi Narang at ‘biggest show’
'Mismatched' star Rohit Saraf to be Imtiaz Ali's next Ranjha?
'Mismatched' star Rohit Saraf to be Imtiaz Ali's next Ranjha?
Kinza Hashmi's sweet Valentine's Day post sparks dating rumours with Ali Raza
Kinza Hashmi's sweet Valentine's Day post sparks dating rumours with Ali Raza
'Mardaani 3' box office: Film spikes on Valentine’s Day, nears Rs 45 crore
'Mardaani 3' box office: Film spikes on Valentine’s Day, nears Rs 45 crore

Popular News

Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker bluntly shades Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
4 hours ago
'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition

'Wuthering Heights' creator reflects on bold choices behind film's transition
5 hours ago
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed

Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
6 hours ago