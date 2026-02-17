Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King' 

Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed his appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s new high-budget film, King.
The 50-year-old Indian actor and film producer revealed that he has opted for a special look as the entire cast began filming for the new movie headlined by the Chennai Express actor.
During his recent appearance, Bachchan expressed his joy after a media reporter noticed his changed look.
The Guru actor noted, "I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King."
His brief statement has since prompted speculation online about the nature of his character in the film.
"I am expecting a Yuva-level performance," while another post suggested, "Sid Anand should make him a ruthless villain."
This statement marked his first confirmation by Abhishek Bachchan since the film was announced.
In July last year, the popular veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan, had publicly acknowledged the project and shared a message of encouragement on social media, writing, "All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!"
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the initial teaser of his new movie, King, earlier this year on his Instagram account.
The action-thriller film is scheduled to be released on December 24 this year.