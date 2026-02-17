News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant

The 'Gadar 2' starlet is facing a non-bailable warrant from Moradabad court in a 2017

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant
Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant

Ameesha Patel has responded to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in connection with a 2017 event dispute case.

On Monday, it was reported that Ameesha is facing a non-bailable warrant from Moradabad court in a 2017 cheque bounce case filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company.

Taking to Instagram stories section, the Gadar 2 starlet shared her reaction after a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant due to a 2017 event dispute.

In her note, Ameesha said that the case is an “old and settled matter”, adding that her lawyers will now initiate criminal proceedings of cheating against Pawan Verma.

“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is avv old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.

She added, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”

To note, Ameesha Patel faces a non-bailable warrant in a 2017 wedding event dispute, with the court directing her to appear on March 27.

Event organiser Pawan Verma alleged she skipped the event despite receiving ₹14.50 lakh in advance and promised to return it.

Previously, Ameesha was hit with similar legal issues over bounced cheques, including ₹2.5 crore in 2018 and ₹32.25 lakh in 2021.

Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’
Ali Gul Pir’s interesting take on intimate scenes in theatres: ‘Don’t moral police’
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Abhishek Bachchan reveals new look in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Kubra Khan cheekily breaks silence on pregnancy buzz with Gohar Rasheed
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Shanaya Kapoor reacts to 'Tu Yaa Main' blockbuster success with sweet note
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Tabish Hashmi share honest insight ahead of film release
Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz
Rajpal Yadav continues in Tihar custody as wife quashes freedom buzz
Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'
Hrithik Roshan's doctor drops bombshell: 'Can't reverse'
Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'
Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on working with son Aryan after 'Bastards of Bollywood'
Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement
Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir marriage rumours heat up after singer's 'important' announcement
Anil Kapoor opens up about how insecurity keeps him motivated
Anil Kapoor opens up about how insecurity keeps him motivated
Anuv Jain marks first anniversary with wife Hridi Narang at ‘biggest show’
Anuv Jain marks first anniversary with wife Hridi Narang at ‘biggest show’
'Mismatched' star Rohit Saraf to be Imtiaz Ali's next Ranjha?
'Mismatched' star Rohit Saraf to be Imtiaz Ali's next Ranjha?

Popular News

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
26 minutes ago
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
an hour ago
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink

Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
3 hours ago