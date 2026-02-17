Ameesha Patel addresses 2017 legal case amid non-bailable warrant

Ameesha Patel has responded to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in connection with a 2017 event dispute case.
On Monday, it was reported that Ameesha is facing a non-bailable warrant from Moradabad court in a 2017 cheque bounce case filed by Pawan Kumar Verma, owner of a Moradabad-based company.
Taking to Instagram stories section, the Gadar 2 starlet shared her reaction after a Moradabad court issued a non-bailable warrant due to a 2017 event dispute.
In her note, Ameesha said that the case is an “old and settled matter”, adding that her lawyers will now initiate criminal proceedings of cheating against Pawan Verma.
“Media reports suggest about certain proceedings at Moradabad by one Pawan Verma. I wish to inform one and all that this is avv old matter which was years back in which the said Pawan Verma had signed a settlement deed and received the entire agreed amount,” Ameesha wrote.
She added, “Despite this it seems he has lodged proceedings making false allegations. My lawyers are initiating appropriate criminal proceedings of cheating against this person to expose his lies while I prefer to focus on my work and ignore people who choose to make a public spectacle for gaining attention on false pretexts.”
To note, Ameesha Patel faces a non-bailable warrant in a 2017 wedding event dispute, with the court directing her to appear on March 27.
Event organiser Pawan Verma alleged she skipped the event despite receiving ₹14.50 lakh in advance and promised to return it.
Previously, Ameesha was hit with similar legal issues over bounced cheques, including ₹2.5 crore in 2018 and ₹32.25 lakh in 2021.