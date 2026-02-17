Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim about her role in Salman Khan's film 

Priyanka Chopra shockingly said she "was mistakenly" starred in one of the blockbuster films of Salman Khan.
While attending the Harvard Business School’s vibrant event on Tuesday, February 17, Nick Jonas' wife revealed the biggest heartbreak of her Bollywood career.
The Quantico actress revealed that the Salaam-E-Ishq's director hired her by mistake because the role was meant for another actress.
Without mentioning the name of his co-star, Chopra recalled that her co-star was visiting her to show support ahead of their upcoming project, but instead, he disclosed the filmmaker’s blunder.
"The director gave you this movie by mistake. It was his mistake. It was always meant for another girl, but we’ll do another film together, don’t worry," her mystery fellow actor told her.
She continued explaining her heartbreak situation, saying, "My heart just crushed, and I was like, ‘I signed a contract. What do you mean?’ But that’s how it was."
Despite being casted mistakenly in Salaam-E-Ishq, the Baywatch starlet portrayed the main lead alongside Bollywood's superstar.
In addition to Priyanka Chopra, Salaam-E-Ishq also starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Vida Balan and others in the leading roles.
The movie was released in Indian cinemas on January 25, 2007.