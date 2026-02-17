Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics   

Taylor Swift is bringing infectious energy to this year’s Winter Olympics with three of her powerful showgirls.
The 14-time Grammy-winning musician, who released her high-profile studio album The Life of a Showgirl last year, has taken a special role in the upcoming women’s figure skating competition in Milan, Cortina.
Swift lent her voice to introduce Team USA’s “Blade Angles”, whom she called her showgirls, subtly referring to her record-breaking musical collection.
In the video posted on X on Monday, February 16, the singer stated, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber [Glenn], Alysa [Liu] and Isabeau [Levito]: three American Showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories.”
She also emotionally recounted the journey of Amber, Alysa and Isabeau, who are set to take part in this year’s biggest contest.
"Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief," the 35-year-old musician noted.
Next was Alyssa, whom Swift explained had walked away from figure skating when she was 16, "but then came back … on her own terms" four years later.
"Joy fuels her now, every jump a celebration. Every performance is a testament to the beauty of knowing yourself," she concluded before moving on to Levito.
Despite showing support for Alyssa, Isabeau, Amber, it is unclear whether Taylor Swift herself joined the 2026 Winter Olympics.