News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics

The 'Opalite' crooner gives subtle nod to her record-breaking studio album in new Olympics update

  • By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics   

Taylor Swift is bringing infectious energy to this year’s Winter Olympics with three of her powerful showgirls. 

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician, who released her high-profile studio album The Life of a Showgirl last year, has taken a special role in the upcoming women’s figure skating competition in Milan, Cortina.

Swift lent her voice to introduce Team USA’s “Blade Angles”, whom she called her showgirls, subtly referring to her record-breaking musical collection.

In the video posted on X on Monday, February 16, the singer stated, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to Amber [Glenn], Alysa [Liu] and Isabeau [Levito]: three American Showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories.”

She also emotionally recounted the journey of Amber, Alysa and Isabeau, who are set to take part in this year’s biggest contest.

"Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief," the 35-year-old musician noted.

Next was Alyssa, whom Swift explained had walked away from figure skating when she was 16, "but then came back … on her own terms" four years later.

"Joy fuels her now, every jump a celebration. Every performance is a testament to the beauty of knowing yourself," she concluded before moving on to Levito.

Despite showing support for Alyssa, Isabeau, Amber, it is unclear whether Taylor Swift herself joined the 2026 Winter Olympics.    

Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess
Will Smith's wife Jada makes bombshell demand in court amid $3 million legal mess

Popular News

Effective ways to treat and reduce adverse effects caused by chemotherapy

Effective ways to treat and reduce adverse effects caused by chemotherapy
an hour ago
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics

Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics

44 minutes ago
Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
2 hours ago