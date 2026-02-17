'O Romeo' box office: Film hits 61 crore in just 4 days after release

The highly-anticipated Shahid Kapoor starrer O Romeo has reached new heights at the box office following its release.
Released a day ahead of Valentine’s on February 13, the producers have now shared the film’s global performance of four days.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on February 17, the O Romeo’s producers shared that the film has successfully garnered INR 61.3 crores globally, beating the lifetime haul of Deva in just four days.
The India net collection stood at INR 46.75 crore and it added another INR 15 crore from overseas to add up to the figure, the makers wrote, “Grateful for the steady love and support from audiences everywhere! The journey of O'Romeo continues in cinemas.”
All about O Romeo
The recently released film features some leading faces of the Indian Bollywood industry, including Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and more.
It is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
O Romoe is set around a deeply emotional narrative that explores pain, passion, and the irreversible consequences of love denied.
Notably, O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is the perfect depiction of the tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.