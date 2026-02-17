Yumna Zaidi shows love to 'Dekh Zara Pyar Se' co-stars ahead of release

News
  By Hania Jamil
Yumna Zaidi is all set to grace the television screens this Ramadan alongside Hamza Sohail in a new drama titled Dekh Zara Pyar Se.

Ahead of its release, the network Hum TV turned to its Instagram account to share a new poster of the drama featuring Romaisa Khan and Mustafa Rehman, who will be making his television debut this Ramadan.

The poster, which showed a cheeky Romaisa and a confused-looking Mustafa, earned praise from Dekh Zara Pyar Se's lead actress Yumna, who showed her adoration for her young co-stars.

"Yeh dono best," the Sinf-e-Aahan actress penned under the social media post.

The caption of the Instagram post read, "Full Of Lies, Fearless In Words, And Unstoppable Together — Meet Kashan & Warisha In #DekhZaraPyarSe."


Helmed by Ali Hassan and written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, Dekh Zara Pyar Se will start airing from the first Ramadan at 9:00 p.m. on Hum TV.

As per the media reports, the upcoming drama follows a classic Ramadan-style rom-com theme, and the show also stars veteran actress Bushra Ansari among other notable names.

