Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after an alleged brawl during Mardi Gras festivities.
The Fury actor is facing two counts of simple battery and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.
LaBeouf was involved in an incident after midnight outside a bar in the city's French Quarter.
As per a TMZ video, the 39-year-old was seen shirtless, receiving medical treatment from paramedics after the alleged fight.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had been in New Orleans for Mardi Gras celebrations since Thursday.
Moreover, the Tuesday incident has been added to the actor's long and highly publicised history of legal troubles.
In December 2020, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.
The case was settled in July 2025, with LaBeouf strongly denying the allegations.
Previously, in 2017, he was arrested in Georgia on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct and was later ordered to attend court-mandated treatment.
On the other hand, Shia LaBeouf shares a daughter with actress Mia Goth, with whom he has had an on-and-off relationship since 2012.