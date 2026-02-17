News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

The 'Transformers' actor received medical attention before he was taken into custody after an alleged fight

  • By Hania Jamil
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested in New Orleans after an alleged brawl during Mardi Gras festivities.

The Fury actor is facing two counts of simple battery and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

LaBeouf was involved in an incident after midnight outside a bar in the city's French Quarter.

As per a TMZ video, the 39-year-old was seen shirtless, receiving medical treatment from paramedics after the alleged fight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had been in New Orleans for Mardi Gras celebrations since Thursday.

Moreover, the Tuesday incident has been added to the actor's long and highly publicised history of legal troubles.

In December 2020, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf alleging sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. 

The case was settled in July 2025, with LaBeouf strongly denying the allegations.

Previously, in 2017, he was arrested in Georgia on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct and was later ordered to attend court-mandated treatment.

On the other hand, Shia LaBeouf shares a daughter with actress Mia Goth, with whom he has had an on-and-off relationship since 2012.

Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Kanye West receives alarming message from Bianca Cencori as ‘things got worse’
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud
Beckham Family reunites for major celebration amid Brooklyn feud

Popular News

Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract

Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
24 minutes ago
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content

Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content

44 minutes ago
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans

54 minutes ago