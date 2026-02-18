News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'

Timothée Chalamet starred in Christopher Nolan's 2014’s movie 'Interstellar'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Timothée Chalamet recently paid a heartfelt tribute to famous faces who helped him in his eight-year career, including Christopher Nolan.

According to the 30-year-old actor, the famous filmmaker, who Chalamet worked with in 2014’s Interstellar movie, is one of the notable names who helped him grow in his career.

The Dune star took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, and penned an emotional not to stars such as the Oppenheimer director, Denis Villeneuve, Edward Norton, Ben Affleck, and Matthew Mcconaughey.

“THANK YOU to the GREAT,” Chalamet began writing on the post that included a series of photos of the famous names of Hollywood.

He then named and went on to pay tribute, “CHRISTOPHER NOLAN ! DENIS VILLENEUVE !! EDWARD NORTON ! BEN AFFLECK ! ELLE FANNING ! n MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY! for helping with my lil’ career retrospective last week! (sic)”.

The Marty Supreme star also shared, “And to everyone that came out to support and check out the work from the last 8 years.”

In the end, the Little Women actor wrote, “Maannnnn im so grateful up up and away.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Timothée Chalamet has worked with Denis Villeneuve in Dune series, and with Edward Norton and Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown.

He worked alongside Matthew Mcconaughey in Christopher Nolan directional 2014 movie. 

