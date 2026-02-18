Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus is feeling nostalgic as Hannah Montana approaches a major milestone.
As per Variety, the Flowers singer is set to reaper in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special debuting March 24 on Disney+.
The anniversary event, recorded with a live audience, includes an in-depth chat with Alex Cooper and Cyrus.
It also included unseen material and carefully reconstructed sets from the original show.
‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus told the outlet.
She added, “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”
Debuting in 2006, the show spanned four seasons and followed Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a high schooler leading a secret life as pop sensation Hannah Montana.
A movie adaptation hit theaters in 2009.
Her character launched Cyrus into global stardom.
In 2024, she became the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious Disney Legend title — an accolade awarded to those who have made a lasting impact on the company.