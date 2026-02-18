Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra

Pedro Pascal turned heads in New York City as he stepped out for a stylish daytime outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra.
As per TMZ, the pair were spotted leaving their hotel together before heading to lunch and taking in the sights around the Lower East Side, appearing relaxed and in good spirits during their city stroll.
For the outing, The Materialist star is wearing a heavy, brown thick ribbed cardigan over multiple layers, including a dark hoodie and a denim jacket.
This casual look is completed with light-wash jeans and brown boots.
On the other hand, the triathlete dressed in a more formal black double-breasted overcoat, a tailored piece typically made of wool fabric with lapel collars. He pairs this with a charcoal t-shirt, dark trousers, and white athletic sneakers.
Rafa was last linked to actor and singer Luke Evans. The two confirmed their split in 2021 after a little over a year together.
Pascal previously shut down dating whispers surrounding him and actress Jennifer Aniston after the paparazzi spotted them grabbing dinner together.
After their NYC outing, Pascal and Olarra were spotted sitting down to watch Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie's new release, Wuthering Heights.