Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album

Lana Del Rey is back with a cinematic new single from her upcoming album, and fans have a special reason to take notice.
On Tuesday, February 16, the Summertime Sadness songstress dropped a new single titled White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.
Her new song is set to be featured on her forthcoming album Stove.
As per a press release, Del Rey, 40, co-wrote the song with her sister Chuck Grant, her brother-in-law Jason Pickens and her husband Jeremy Dufrene.
Jack Antonoff leads production on the track, complemented by Drew Erickson’s co-production and string contributions.
In her song she sang about an intense romance, and her admiration for her husband's hunting skills.
"I know you wish you had a man like him, it’s such a bummer / When I met him, like an arrow, like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow," Del Rey chimed, adding, "We’re a match, he’s just in my bone marrow."
The lyrics added, “Everybody knows I had some trouble / But I'm home for the summer / And I wanted to know if I could use your stove / To cook somethin’ up for you ’cause you are / Positively voodoo, everything that you do / Did you know exactly how magical you are?”
To note, Lana Del Rey married Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana-based airboat captain, on September 26, 2024.