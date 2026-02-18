Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split

Cardi B makes a major move after publicly confirming her split from Stefon Diggs, with whom she shares a 4-month-old baby boy.
The 33-year-old rapper is finally removing her buttock augmentation, according to PEOPLE.
The I Like It musician opened up about her future plan to remove her implants after her "Little Miss Drama Tour".
On February 17, during her presence at the backstage of the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, revealed that she'll be reducing the size of her butt once again.
"After this tour, I'm taking some out," the WAP rapper said, adding, "After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months."
She further announced that she is going to Colombia, adding, "Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this ass out!"
Her decision to remove around 95 percent of her butt injections through surgery comes after she publicly confirmed her split from the NFL player.
“Just because I ain’t f–king with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” the rapper, who already shares three children with rapper Offset told the crowd, confirming that she and Diggs are no longer together.
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs began dating in late 2024 and later confirmed their relationship in June 2025, welcoming a son later the year in November.