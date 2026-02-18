News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split

Cardi B announces bold change after publicly confirming split from Stefon Diggs

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split

Cardi B makes a major move after publicly confirming her split from Stefon Diggs, with whom she shares a 4-month-old baby boy.

The 33-year-old rapper is finally removing her buttock augmentation, according to PEOPLE.

The I Like It musician opened up about her future plan to remove her implants after her "Little Miss Drama Tour".

On February 17, during her presence at the backstage of the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, revealed that she'll be reducing the size of her butt once again.

"After this tour, I'm taking some out," the WAP rapper said, adding, "After this tour, I don't wanna hear nobody for three months."

She further announced that she is going to Colombia, adding, "Nobody hit me up, nothing. I'm taking this ass out!"

Her decision to remove around 95 percent of her butt injections through surgery comes after she publicly confirmed her split from the NFL player.

“Just because I ain’t f–king with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” the rapper, who already shares three children with rapper Offset told the crowd, confirming that she and Diggs are no longer together.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs began dating in late 2024 and later confirmed their relationship in June 2025, welcoming a son later the year in November.

Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra
Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'
Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special
Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special
How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row?
How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row?
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career

Popular News

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed

King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
3 hours ago
Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’

Kiara Advani shares emotional tribute for late father-in-law: ‘Rest peacefully’
an hour ago
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87

Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
2 hours ago