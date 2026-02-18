Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps 

Sydney Sweeney recently went on a karaoke date with her rumoured beau Scooter Braun, a day after dropping steamy snaps on her social media account.
According to TMZ, the 28-year-old actress and her 44-year-old boyfriend were spotted in California’s Ventura, enjoying a karaoke date.
During their lowkey outing, the The Housemaid star and the music executive, who were holding a mic together, sang Neil Diamond’s classic song, Sweet Caroline together.
Sweeney also sang ABBA’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) solo.
The Euphoria actress’ mini date with her boyfriend comes a day after she once again shared provocative images of her, promoting her new lingerie brand, SYRN.
The post captioned, “midnight snack time for all. our playful @syrn is now live at syrn.com”, confirming that the collection is available.
Moreover, the images featured the Eden actress alongside other models.
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun began dating in summer 2025, with reports indicating they were seeing each other as of September.
Her relationship with Braun follows Sweeney's reported split from her former fiancé, Jonathan Davino, in early 2025.
On the professional front, the Anyone But You actress is set to return in Euphoria Season 3 as Cassie Howard, which is expected release on April 12, 2026.