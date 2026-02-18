Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya

News
Robert Pattinson stunned fans by transforming his look for a new photo shoot with Zendaya.

In his photoshoot for Interview Magazine, the Twilight star sported a platinum blond wig and an early-2000s-inspired going-out top that made him almost unrecognizable.

Pattinson slipped on a blond, curly wig for the shoot alongside the Spider Man actress, who wore a lengthier wig with low-sitting pig tails in a similar hue for a transformative look of her own.

Their lips were bright red, Pattinson's smeared on and bleeding onto his surrounding skin.

The cover featured Zendaya clinging to Pattinson’s back, wrapping her arms and leg around him as he stared deadpan at the camera.

He wore an ivory lace-trimmed spaghetti-strap top with unbuttoned burgundy trousers, while only glimpses of Zendaya’s white lace sleeve and rings were visible.


While conversing with the outlet, the pair reflected on their first impressions of one another.

"Truthfully, I met you because we had common friends, and you were always pretty quiet and chill," Zendaya said.

She continued, "You didn’t say much, and I was like, 'Ooh, mysterious!' Then I talked to Tom and he was like, 'No, he’s super fun and always laughing and joking,' and I was like, 'Really? I haven’t experienced that side of him, I guess.'”

"That’s so depressing. I wish I could stay in the mysterious. I’ve learned again and again that if you just don’t speak, people are like, 'Wow. You’re really intimidating,' but I just can’t f---ing maintain it," said Pattinson.

“You maintained it for a while, until we made a few movies together," Zendaya replied.

To note, The Drama is set to release in theaters on April 6.

