Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76

Mike Wagner, a prominent member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' teams has passed away at the age of 76.
The news of his passing was announced by Steelers' owner Art Rooney II on Thursday, February 19, in a statement on social media, noting, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most. successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history."
The statement added, “On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family. He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family."
However, he did not disclose the cause of his death.
Wagner was selected in the 11th round of the 1971 draft and went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, spending his entire career with the Steelers.
He was also chosen for the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1976 and in 1976 he was also named to the second-team ALL-Pro which recognizes top performers at each position.
Throughout his career, Wagner played 119 regular-season games with 116 starts and recorded 36 interceptions.
The legendary player announced his retirement after 10 seasons with the Steelers and was inducted into its Hall of Honour in 2020.