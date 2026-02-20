Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'

Khloé Kardashian takes a shocking U-turn on her dating stance, saying she does want to marry.
It all started during the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, where the 41-year-old reality star talked about her future, revealing that she would "want to be married" before having any more children.
The TV personality, who already shares two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, initially expressed that she was not sure if she's ready to expand her family, saying, "I don't know if I have the bandwidth for a third.”
Then she revealed, "And I'm also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids."
These remarks contrast with her previous interview, where the Good American founder revealed that she was suffering from Sarmassophobia, an intense, irrational fear of dating, according to Psychology Today.
In January 2026, during a chat with her sister Kim Kardashian, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up, "It's a tough world out there for me...
"You know what? Now I feel like I've gone so long now. It's like so scary to get back in there."
In the end, she told her sister that she will most likely need to undergo therapy to help her get over the fear.
For the unversed, Khloé Kardashian, who dated ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, broke up with him due to cheating allegations.