News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'

Khloé Kardashian previously revealed she’s suffering from Sarmassophobia, irrational fear of dating

  • By Salima Bhutto
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: I want to be married
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'

Khloé Kardashian takes a shocking U-turn on her dating stance, saying she does want to marry.

It all started during the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, where the 41-year-old reality star talked about her future, revealing that she would "want to be married" before having any more children.

The TV personality, who already shares two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, initially expressed that she was not sure if she's ready to expand her family, saying, "I don't know if I have the bandwidth for a third.”

Then she revealed, "And I'm also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids."

These remarks contrast with her previous interview, where the Good American founder revealed that she was suffering from Sarmassophobia, an intense, irrational fear of dating, according to Psychology Today.

In January 2026, during a chat with her sister Kim Kardashian, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up, "It's a tough world out there for me...

"You know what? Now I feel like I've gone so long now. It's like so scary to get back in there."

In the end, she told her sister that she will most likely need to undergo therapy to help her get over the fear.

For the unversed, Khloé Kardashian, who dated ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, broke up with him due to cheating allegations.

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Millie Bobby Brown pens heartfelt birthday note on turning 22: ‘So blessed’
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes at age of 53
Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi's on-screen dad in 'Euphoria,' passes at age of 53
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer teases father-son tension
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
North West makes major move to secure her singing career
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Paddington Bear confirms to present at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Kit Harington, Sophie Turner gag after kiss, fans question casting decision
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Will Taylor Swift reunite with her ex at Brit Awards? Deets inside
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Inside explosive court showdown
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Hailey Bieber drops hints at expanding family with Justin Bieber?
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Paul Mescal steps out with Gracie Abrams ahead of 'Beatles' biopic role
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest
Shia LaBeouf, Mia Goth relationship's shocking reality exposed after actor’s arrest

Popular News

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports

Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis hit rough patch amid feud reports
2 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'

Khloé Kardashian takes shocking U-turn on dating stance: 'I want to be married'
an hour ago
UK waste crime: Environment agency takes major step to tackle illegal dumping

UK waste crime: Environment agency takes major step to tackle illegal dumping

an hour ago